Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Decreases By 24.0%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MILN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

