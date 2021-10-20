Short Interest in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Rises By 26.5%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,893. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

