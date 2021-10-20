Short Interest in KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Decreases By 21.2%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,192,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 1,513,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
Shares of KWGPF stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. KWG Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.
KWG Group Company Profile
