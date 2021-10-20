Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Decreases By 22.1%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 280,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:RETO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.