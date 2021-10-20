Short Interest in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Drops By 25.0%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,640,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,676,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,871,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,365,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REVH traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 4,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

