Short Interest in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Declines By 19.1%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank stock opened at $296.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.25. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

