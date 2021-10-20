Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Expands By 28.9%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stabilis Solutions stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 5.44%.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

