Short Interest in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Drops By 18.3%

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 144,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $167,098.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $282,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,827. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

StoneX Group stock opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

