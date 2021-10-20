Short Interest in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Grows By 24.5%

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 917,800 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 737,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HHC opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.54. The Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138,343 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,247,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

