Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Drops By 17.7%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,600 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 634,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaccinex by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Vaccinex has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

