Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Rises By 29.0%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 806,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

