Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Rises By 29.0%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 806,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.20.
Vivendi Company Profile
Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.