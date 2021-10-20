Short Interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Rises By 22.1%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 591,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

WAL traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $120.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

