Sigma Planning Corp Has $519,000 Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.36% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1,082.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 162,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 148,674 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $21.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.