Sigma Planning Corp Has $549,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $35,512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 205,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $15,417,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Shares of GPC opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.