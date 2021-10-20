Sigma Planning Corp Has $574,000 Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 83,907 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 87,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 2.68.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

