Sigma Planning Corp Sells 108 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded First Solar to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

