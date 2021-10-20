Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,301 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

