SigmaRoc’s (SRC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

SigmaRoc stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Wednesday. SigmaRoc has a 12-month low of GBX 43.25 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50). The stock has a market cap of £644.30 million and a P/E ratio of 32.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.