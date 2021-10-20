Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $11.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.18. 3,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

