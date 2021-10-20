Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $12.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.95. 3,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.02 and a 200 day moving average of $251.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.87.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

