Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $330.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.87.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.60. 1,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,172. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.25. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

