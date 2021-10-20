Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $310.36

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $310.36 and last traded at $309.71, with a volume of 642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 125.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 168.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

