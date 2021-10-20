Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.95 million. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO stock opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.15. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

SIMO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.