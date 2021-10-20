Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SVM. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

