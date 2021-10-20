Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,071,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,698 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $162,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. 193,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,771,461. The company has a market cap of $236.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

