Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $97.15 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,621,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,790 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.02% of First Horizon worth $97,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 29,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 107,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

