Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $119,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 460,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,221,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $2,791,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $10,345,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock worth $397,338,306. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,089,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.