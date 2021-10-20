Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 5,698 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for 0.7% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $110,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 57.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,208. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

