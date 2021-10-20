Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Earnings Results

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded up $10.43 on Wednesday, hitting $147.44. The company had a trading volume of 77,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.11.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $1,047,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silvergate Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Silvergate Capital worth $33,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

