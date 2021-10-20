Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFNC stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

