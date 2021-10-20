Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SGAPY opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

