Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.35.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

