SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 1-Year High at $212.12

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $212.12 and last traded at $211.78, with a volume of 1590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.94. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

