Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Siyata Mobile in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Moore forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Siyata Mobile’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72).

NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

