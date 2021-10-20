Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 31,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,566,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Skillz by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

