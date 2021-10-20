SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stake Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SLM worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

