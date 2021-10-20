SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Position Lowered by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,964,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 141,440 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $62,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,231,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 801.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SLM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,062 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in SLM by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 1,026,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SLM by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

