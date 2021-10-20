SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

SGH opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,663 shares of company stock worth $5,338,101 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 673.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 180,305 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

