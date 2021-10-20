SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.
Shares of SMBK stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $26.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.
SMBK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.
