SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmartFinancial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of SmartFinancial worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

