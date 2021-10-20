SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $389.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmartFinancial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of SmartFinancial worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

