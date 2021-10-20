Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,663 shares of company stock worth $20,136,047 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

