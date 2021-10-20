SnowSwap (SNOW) One Day Volume Hits $163,260.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $16.03 or 0.00024058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $163,260.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00067225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00100829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,546.20 or 0.99860357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.91 or 0.06122380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00021176 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

