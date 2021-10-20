SolGold (LON:SOLG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 56 ($0.73) price objective on the stock.

Shares of SOLG opened at GBX 26.53 ($0.35) on Tuesday. SolGold has a 12 month low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £608.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

