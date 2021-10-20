Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post sales of $3.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $10.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $14.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

SLDB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.16. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,385. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $238.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 477,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 75,473 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 2,665.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 673,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 649,544 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

