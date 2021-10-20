Sora Validator Token Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. Sora Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $381,780.74 and approximately $51,595.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora Validator Token Profile

Sora Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,591 coins. The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

