South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SABK stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.85. South Atlantic Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

SABK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.70 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

