Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $14.92 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

