S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,139 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $451.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

