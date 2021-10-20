SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.47. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 79,347 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $32.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 27,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $47,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $40,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 197,070 shares of company stock valued at $342,069. Corporate insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.