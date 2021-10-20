Spark Networks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,721 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,558% compared to the average daily volume of 140 put options.

LOV opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -20.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Bradley Goldberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Eichmann acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares during the period.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

